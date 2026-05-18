Georgia and Azerbaijan agree to fully launch Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

A protocol from the meeting of the Coordination Council on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is signed between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The protocol was signed by Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The signing takes place on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, where Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets with a Georgian delegation led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

During the meeting, officials sign the protocol covering the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and construction of the Marabda-Turkey border (Kartsakhi) section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The document is intended to strengthen regional transport connectivity, expand transit capacity, and further develop cooperation along the Middle Corridor. It also confirms the completion and formal acceptance of modernization work carried out on the rail line.