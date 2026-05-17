Tbilisi and New Delhi to expand cooperation in payment systems

A meeting between National Bank of Georgia Governor and Indian Ambassador to Georgia Shri Amit Kumar Mishra took place in Tbilisi on May 18, the Georgian regulator's website reported.

The two sides discussed existing bilateral relations and the development of ties between Georgia's and India's central banks.

Talks focused on potential cooperation in payment systems and financial services.

A memorandum of understanding between the two countries' regulators is expected to be signed soon, aimed at strengthening collaboration, developing joint projects, and expanding cooperation in payment systems and financial services.