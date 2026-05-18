Azerbaijan to host first D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Energy

Azerbaijan will host 1st D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Energy, during which the charter of the D-8 Climate and Energy Centre, headquartered in Baku, will be presented.

Azerbaijan's 1st D-8 Energy Ministerial Meeting will be held in Baku, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), currently underway in Baku.

The Azerbaijani minister clarified that the event will take place in two weeks.

Parviz Shahbazov added that the charter of the D-8 Climate and Energy Centre is planned to be presented during the meeting.

"The Centre, headquartered in Baku, will become a regional platform for sustainable energy projects in the D-8 countries and will act as a catalyst for renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other climate-resilient initiatives,”

– Parviz Shahbazov said.