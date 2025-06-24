Soyuz-5 LV production be relocated to Baikonur Cosmodrome?

24 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is in talks with Russia on relocating the production of the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle from Russia to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

"The prospect of relocating the production of the Soyuz-5 LV from Russian territory to the Baikonur Cosmodrome is being discussed with the Russian side," Bektenov said.

According to him, the Kazakh government gives great attention to the development of the Baikonur Cosmodrome both "in cooperation with Russia and other states and private foreign companies," Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.