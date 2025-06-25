Kremlin expects Baku-Yerevan peace treaty to be finalized

25 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia expects Azerbaijan and Armenia to finalize work on the peace treaty, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 25.

Peskov expressed hope that tensions between Yerevan and Baku will not escalate anew.

He noted that such a treaty is crucial for ensuring stability and fostering a secure environment in the South Caucasus region.

"The countries are very close to completing their work on the treaty, and we sincerely hope it will be finalized soon. This agreement is needed for the stability and security of the region," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Moscow is ready to contribute to this process.