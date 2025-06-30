Kremlin: Moscow seeks good relations with Baku

30 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is interested in maintaining good relations with Baku.

The spokesman also noted that while a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is not currently planned, such a meeting could be arranged if necessary.

"At the moment, such talks are not on the agenda. However, should the need arise, they would certainly be arranged at the earliest opportunity," Dmitry Peskov said.

On June 27, Russian security forces carried out an operation in Yekaterinburg as part of a criminal investigation into a 2001 murder case. Two individuals died during the operation. The incident provoked a strong reaction from Baku, with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry calling on Russian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case.