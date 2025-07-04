Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye meet in Khankendi

4 Jul. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a meeting in Khankendi, according to the press service of the Turkish leader.

The meeting took place within the framework of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Khankendi, Azerbaijan",

the press service of the President of Türkiye said.

Let us remind you that the previous meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took place in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, on June 19 during the inauguration of the "Azerbaijan" quarter, a reconstruction project supported by Baku in a city that was severely damaged by the 2023 earthquakes.