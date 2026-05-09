Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar tells Iran not to use Strait of Hormuz as leverage

Qatar tells Iran not to use Strait of Hormuz as leverage
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Qatar has warned Iran not to use the Strait of Hormuz as a "pressure tool" in ongoing negotiations with the United States to end the current war.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday discussed regional developments and efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability.

During a phone call, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar's support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the regional crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, according to a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

He also stressed that freedom of navigation is a well-established principle that should not be undermined, warning that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a pressure tool would deepen the crisis and threaten the vital interests of countries in the region.

Freedom of the seas was "non-negotiable" as a matter of principle, Al Thani said.

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