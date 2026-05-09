Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia to remain EAEU member as long as possible

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia will not leave the EAEU abruptly.

"We are a full member of the EAEU, and as long as we are a member of the EAEU, we fully participate in all decision-making, and I repeat - so long as no necessity arises, we are not going to put forward any such issue," Pashinyan said.

According to him, Armenia treats its EAEU partners and its participation in the EAEU with great respect.

"We will hold a referendum at the moment when there is an objective need for it. My assessment is that there is simply no such objective necessity," Pashinyan said.

The PM added that if Armenia leaves the EAEU, it will be "planned, without surprises," and all policies and intentions are "transparent."

Earlier, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Brussels will support Armenia's aspirations toward EU integration.