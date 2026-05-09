Iran announces dialogue with US via Pakistan to continue

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday called Tehran's response to the latest U.S. proposal to end war a "generous and responsible" offer.

"We did not demand any concessions from the US, but rather called for an end to the war and a halt to maritime piracy against Iranian ships," Baqaei said.

Asked about some news regarding Qatar's role in the mediation with Washington, Baqaei said that while Iran is maintaining contacts with various countries regarding the ongoing tensions, "Pakistan continues its role as the official mediator."

"Pakistan, as the official mediator between Iran and the US, continues its activities in this regard," Esmaeil Baqaei said.

According to him, other countries, including Qatar, also share their opinions in the process. Stating that diplomatic processes have their own rules, he said "the parties involved in a diplomatic process must act based on their national interests."

Iran "will fight whenever necessary" and will seize diplomatic opportunities "whenever we see fit," the spokesman asserted.

On Sunday, Iran sent its response to the latest U.S. proposal for ending the war to the Pakistani mediators.