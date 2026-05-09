Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Qatar on Tuesday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The talks are expected to cover Türkiye’s support for Qatar. Fidan is also expected to underline Ankara's sensitivity over restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as critical to regional security and economic stability.

Fidan is expected to highlight that recent regional developments have once again demonstrated the growing importance of cooperation in the military and defense sectors, while emphasizing that joint efforts in connectivity are of strategic significance for regional stability.

He is also expected to stress that resolving Gulf disputes through a lasting settlement remains an urgent priority, and to exchange views on ongoing diplomatic initiatives in this regard.

The Turkish foreign minister is further expected to underline the need to strengthen regional cooperation based on ownership of regional actors in addressing conflicts and instability, particularly Israel’s destabilizing actions in the region.