Caspian Sea becomes Iran's most important trade route

American media outlets are reporting on the growing role of the Caspian Sea as a critical trade and military route for Iran amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Caspian Sea is becoming the most important trade route for Iran, The New York Times reports, citing sources.

The role of the sea has become more significant as an alternative amid supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Unlike the Strait of Hormuz, the Caspian Sea is militarily inaccessible to the United States, as only five bordering states have access to it, making it an attractive route for circumventing sanctions and deploying military forces,”

— The New York Times.