Azerbaijani Foreign Minister: Delimitation and demarcation large-scale process

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov described the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Armenia as a large-scale process requiring significant time and the resolution of numerous technical issues.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Alley of Honor on the 103rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth, Bayramov noted that the work is ongoing and does not happen overnight.

"Delimitation and demarcation is a very large-scale process. Numerous technical issues arise. This is not a process that happens overnight. Work in this area is ongoing",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He recalled that on April 29, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Armenia for a regular meeting of the border commissions.

"Three regulatory documents were agreed upon. These regulations define the structure of further work",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The 13th meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and its Armenian counterpart took place on April 29.