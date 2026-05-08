Ilham Aliyev: Today's Azerbaijan is Heydar Aliyev's masterpiece

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have published messages on social media to mark the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

The President emphasized the national leader's pivotal role in shaping modern Azerbaijan.

"If National Leader Heydar Aliyev could see today's Azerbaijan, he would be overjoyed. I am certain his soul is at peace, for today's Azerbaijan is his masterpiece",

Ilham Aliyev wrote.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva's post focused on preserving the memory of the national leader in the republic.

"Heydar Aliyev – 103. The radiant and cherished memory of this great personality will live forever in our hearts. We remember him with love",

Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.