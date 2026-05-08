Iran: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed to US-supporting countries

Iran has warned that vessels from countries supporting US sanctions policy will face difficulties transiting the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian military spokesman Mohammad Akraminia told IRNA.

"From now on, countries that follow the US example and impose sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face difficulties transiting the Strait of Hormuz",

Akraminia said.

He stated that the US-Israeli war against Iran forced Tehran to "exploit the geopolitical potential" of the strait, and that the republic now "exercises sovereignty" over it, requiring any vessel wishing to transit to "coordinate its actions with Iran."