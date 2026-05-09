Visa-free travel takes effect between Russia and Saudi Arabia

A visa-free travel arrangement between Russia and Saudi Arabia took effect on Monday.

The agreement covers all passport types and makes Russia the first country to have signed a mutual visa exemption accord for holders of ordinary passports.

The arrangement allows Saudi and Russian citizens to travel visa-free, for up to 90 days per visit or in multiple periods within a calendar year, for tourism purposes, business or visits to family and friends.

Travel related to work, study, residency or Hajj, however, remains subject to existing visa requirements.

The agreement’s implementation coincides with the 100th anniversary of Saudi-Russian diplomatic relations, the SPA reported, and is expected to further boost mutual visits and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.