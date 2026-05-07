Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia to begin construction of Zangezur Corridor by the end of the year

Armenia to begin construction of Zangezur Corridor by the end of the year
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

During an election campaign in Meghri, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan promised that construction of the Zangezur Corridor railway project would begin in 2026, making the city more attractive and creating new jobs.

During a visit to Meghri, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told local residents about plans to begin construction of the Zangezur Corridor railway project already this year. The corridor will connect Azerbaijan's Zangilan region with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, allowing Armenian citizens to travel to Iran by train via Nakhchivan.

The parliamentary election campaign is currently underway in Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan took a vacation to personally campaign for the ruling Civil Contract party and is visiting Armenian towns and villages.

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