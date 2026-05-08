Vestnik Kavkaza

US releases statistics on naval blockade of Iran

US releases statistics on naval blockade of Iran
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US Central Command has released data on the effectiveness of the naval blockade of Iran, imposed 26 days ago on April 13. According to the figures, 62 ships were prevented from entering or leaving Iranian ports during this period, including 58 civilian vessels. An additional four were damaged while attempting to breach the blockade.

Oil tankers are counted separately: officials announced they had intercepted approximately 70 Iran-linked tankers with a total capacity of 166 million barrels of oil.

The naval operation involves two aircraft carriers, three marine ships, 12 destroyers, an unspecified number of minesweepers, and about 100 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and UAVs.

 

 

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