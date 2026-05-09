Tehran promises Baku to investigate Nakhchivan drone incident - Bayramov

The Iranian side’s position is that the drones were not launched from Iranian territory and that the incident was a provocation by certain third countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

“Immediately after the drone attack on Nakhchivan, the Azerbaijani side responded to the incident. After that, we had numerous contacts with the Iranian side. The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran called President Ilham Aliyev," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

In addition, Bayramov said he have held several discussions on this issue with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"The Iranian side’s position is that the drones were not launched by Iran and that it was a provocation by certain third countries. They promised the Azerbaijani side to thoroughly investigate the matter," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

After that, contacts were also held through military channels, the minister emphasized.