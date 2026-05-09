US to get Iran's uranium 'at some point' - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not compromise on Iran’s uranium issue.

Trump has expressed confidence that the U.S. will eventually secure Iran’s enriched uranium.

"Well, we'll get that at some point with whatever we want," Trump said.

He went on to say that the material was being "surveilled" by the U.S.

"If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we'll blow him up," Trump said.

Channel 13 quoted an unnamed Israeli official who said Tel Aviv remained in a state of “constant anticipation” about Trump’s expected decision on Iran.

Israeli military and intelligence officials presented Netanyahu with increasingly aggressive positions toward Tehran during recent discussions, according to the report.