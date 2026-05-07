President and First Vice President of Azerbaijan honored memory of Heydar Aliyev

On the eve of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader, Heydar Aliyev, the President and First Vice President of the Republic visited his grave, where they paid tribute to the architect of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with First Lady and First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, visited the Alley of Honor in anticipation of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijan's national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

They arrived at the grave where Heydar Aliyev's body lies, laid a funeral wreath, and honored the memory of the national leader.

In honor of Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani national anthem was performed at his grave.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva then visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev’s life partner, prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they also laid flowers.