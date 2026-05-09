Tehran ready to phased Strait of Hormuz reopening

Iran has agreed in negotiations with Washington to a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter.

The Iranian authorities signaled their willingness to take this step as part of their latest proposal.

Tehran also presented its own vision on other U.S. proposals. Specifically, Iran does not intend to dismantle its nuclear facilities and advocates for a shorter moratorium on uranium enrichment - Washington had demanded a 20-year ban.

Iranian authorities are prepared to transfer its stockpile of enriched uranium to a third country, but also reserve the right to have the nuclear material returned should the diplomatic process fail. Furthermore, Iran insists on the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector, an end to the maritime blockade, and an immediate cessation of hostilities.