The Stavropol Krai celebrated Victory Day with a military parade and the Immortal Regiment march that took place in Stavropol, with nearly 100,000 participants. Residents of 200 other towns and villages in the region joined the commemorative event.

According to the press service of Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov, up to 200 Stavropol towns and villages organized marches for the traditional Victory Day commemorative event, the Immortal Regiment. In Stavropol alone, nearly 90,000 residents participated in the march.

Vladimir Vladimirov personally participated in the march in the regional capital, carrying portraits of two Stavropol residents who heroically defended the Motherland: Hero of the Soviet Union Ivan Shchipakin and Full Cavalier of the Order of Glory Matryona Nazdracheva.