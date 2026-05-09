Armenia's participation in summit with EU its sovereign right - Kremlin

Armenia’s participation in a summit with the European Union is a completely normal practice and a sovereign right of Yerevan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Asked to comment on the "gathering" held in Armenia, the Kremlin spokesman noted that it was not a "gathering," but "a rather representative summit, a normal practice."
"Armenia pursues a multi-vector foreign policy. It is absolutely Armenia’s sovereign right to host such summits. Holding an Armenia-European Union summit is also completely normal," Peskov said.
On 5 May 2026, the European Union and Armenia held their first-ever summit in Yerevan.
"The main thing for us is that Armenia does not adopt an anti-Russian stance. That's what's most important to us," Peskov said.