Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian judoka wins Grand Slam silver

Медали
© Photo: Angelina Zhestkaya/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian athlete Dali Liluashvili took second place at the Judo Grand Slam tournament. The competition is currently underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Russian judoka Dali Liluashvili won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament.

In the final of the 63 kg weight class, Liluashvili lost the gold to Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoogiin  of Mongolia.

The Russian athlete was leading 1-0, but received a yellow card (shido) with three seconds remaining in the bout.

Dali Liluashvili has previously won Grand Slam silver. Today, she became a three-time silver medalist.

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