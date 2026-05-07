Russian judoka wins Grand Slam silver

Russian athlete Dali Liluashvili took second place at the Judo Grand Slam tournament. The competition is currently underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Russian judoka Dali Liluashvili won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament.

In the final of the 63 kg weight class, Liluashvili lost the gold to Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoogiin of Mongolia.

The Russian athlete was leading 1-0, but received a yellow card (shido) with three seconds remaining in the bout.

Dali Liluashvili has previously won Grand Slam silver. Today, she became a three-time silver medalist.