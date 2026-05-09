Zangilan to become one of region's transportation hubs - Ilham Aliyev

Zangilan will be transformed into a transport hub, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan.

He noted that Zangilan is situated along a vital transport corridor.

"In the near future–perhaps in a year or a year and a half - it will be possible to travel from Baku to Zangilan by rail, just as people travel to Aghdam today. Next year, they will be able to reach Khankendi by train. This railway will continue further, connecting to Nakhchivan via the Zangezur Corridor,” Ilham Aliyev said.

On May 10, Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Zangilan City Park Hotel in the city of Zangilan. The hotel will have the capacity to accommodate 241 guests simultaneously in 116 rooms. He also attended the inauguration of the first residential complex, consisting of 104 apartments.