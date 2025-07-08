Azerbaijan seeks good relations with Russia - Hajiyev

8 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan seeks to have good relations with neighboring countries, Azerbaijani presidential aide, head of the presidential administration's foreign policy department Hikmet Hajiyev said in an interview with the Slovak media outlet Hospodarske Noviny.

He noted that Azerbaijan is interested in finding different partnership models.

"On the one hand, our neighbor is Russia, with which we try to have completely normal relations. Then there is Iran, with which we also want to have good relations," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Türkiye has always been a key player, but it has become a true global actor.

"Turks are indeed brothers of Azerbaijanis, our strategic allies. We even call these relations - "One nation, two states"," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is also building good bilateral relations with Israel, China and the U.S. Azerbaijani presidential aide stressed that one set of bilateral relations definitely should not exclude any other form of bilateral cooperation.