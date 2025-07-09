Leo XIV confirms Vatican's readiness to host negotiations Russia-Ukraine negotiations

9 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Vatican is ready to host representatives of Moscow and Kyiv at the negotiations, Pope Leo XIV said.

According to a statement from the Secretariat of the Holy See following the meeting of the pontiff with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a visit to Italy, Pope Leo XIV once again stated the Vatican's readiness to become a platform for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Holy Father confirmed his readiness to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the negotiations in the Vatican,”

- the Vatican Secretariat informed.

The Pope discussed the ongoing conflict and noted the importance of immediately finding options for a long-term peaceful settlement.