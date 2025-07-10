PKK to begin handing over arms this week

10 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Militant fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) will begin handing over weapons in groups in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah on July 11 as part of a peace process with Turkey, spokesperson for Turkey’s DEM Party Aysegul Dogan said.

According to the spokesperson, members of the DEM Party would be present at the disarmament ceremony in the city of Sulaymaniyah.

Earlier, PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan described the disarmament of PKK fighters as a “voluntary transition from armed conflict to democratic politics and law.” He called for the PKK to end its decades-long armed struggle and instead seek political solutions.