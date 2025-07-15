Kazakhstan not considering withdrawal from OPEC+ deal

15 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is not considering the possibility of withdrawing from the OPEC+ agreement on voluntary oil production cuts, views the deal as beneficial for maintaining stability in the oil market, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

"At this particular moment, we are not considering the option of exiting the OPEC+ agreement. We believe this deal is useful and contributes, to a certain extent, to the stability of the oil market. Therefore, this matter is not under consideration," Olzhas Bektenov said.

The PM emphasized that "within the OPEC+ framework, we are doing our utmost to meet our obligations."