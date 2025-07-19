Kremlin comments on Russia-U.S. relations

19 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that challenging process is currently underway to bring relations between Russia and the United States out of their deteriorated state.

"A dialogue is still a dialogue, but there is a complicated process currently underway of bringing our relations out of a rather deplorable state. The process itself is very complicated and time-consuming," Dmitry Peskov said.

On July 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Malaysia. The sides discussed the Ukraine settlement and reiterated the determination to restore Russian-U.S. cooperation in a number of areas.