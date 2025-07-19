РУС ENG

Kremlin comments on Russia-U.S. relations

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that challenging process is currently underway to bring relations between Russia and the United States out of their deteriorated state.

"A dialogue is still a dialogue, but there is a complicated process currently underway of bringing our relations out of a rather deplorable state. The process itself is very complicated and time-consuming," Dmitry Peskov said.

On July 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Malaysia. The sides discussed the Ukraine settlement and reiterated the determination to restore Russian-U.S. cooperation in a number of areas.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
