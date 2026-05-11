Trump names Vance and Rubio his possible successors

U.S. President Donald Trump floated Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a “dream team” ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

“Who likes J.D. Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio? All right. Sounds like a good ticket. J.D. is a perfect - That was a perfect ticket,” Trump said.

The U.S. leader has spoken highly of Vance and Rubio, who has been tasked with serving as acting national security adviser, among other roles in the administration.

“By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance. But you know … I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate,” Trump said.

Rubio launched a presidential bid back in 2016 but suspended his campaign after losing the primary to Trump. He returned to the Senate, where he served before joining the second Trump administration.

Vance was in the middle of his first term in the upper chamber before Trump recruited him to join his presidential ticket.