Russia may introduce visa-free regime with three more countries

Russia is discussing the introduction of a visa-free regime with Malaysia, Kuwait and Bahrain, the Economic Development Ministry's press service said on Monday.

As of April 2026, Russian citizens can visit 86 countries around the world without a visa. In another 38 states, a simplified entry procedure (an e-visa or visa on arrival) is in effect.

"In addition, Russia is actively working on introducing a visa-free regime with Malaysia, Kuwait and Bahrain. It is expected that these destinations may become available without visas in the near future," the press service said.

On May 11, a visa-free agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia came into force. According to the document, citizens of the two countries can stay in the other country without a visa for a total of 90 days within a year. The visa-free regime is introduced for tourist, business and private trips. Pilgrims need to obtain visas for trips to the Hajj.