Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan would like to join BRICS

Pakistan would like to join BRICS
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Pakistan would like to become a full member of BRICS and is counting on broad support for its candidacy within the group, Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

"Pakistan is a natural partner for BRICS. Only one country opposes Pakistan’s accession to BRICS. No other country objects to Pakistan joining BRICS. Pakistan is a member of the SCO. India is too," Niaz Tirmizi said.

Therefore, Pakistan can and should be a member of BRICS, he told TASS in an interview.

"All other countries, with the exception of India, have expressed a firm desire to see Pakistan as a member," Niaz Tirmizi said.

The envoy expressed confidence that Pakistan’s accession to BRICS "would benefit the organization greatly."

"Russia has always supported this. China supports this. South Africa supports this. Brazil supports this," Niaz Tirmizi said.

370 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.