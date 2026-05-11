Pakistan would like to join BRICS

Pakistan would like to become a full member of BRICS and is counting on broad support for its candidacy within the group, Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

"Pakistan is a natural partner for BRICS. Only one country opposes Pakistan’s accession to BRICS. No other country objects to Pakistan joining BRICS. Pakistan is a member of the SCO. India is too," Niaz Tirmizi said.

Therefore, Pakistan can and should be a member of BRICS, he told TASS in an interview.

"All other countries, with the exception of India, have expressed a firm desire to see Pakistan as a member," Niaz Tirmizi said.

The envoy expressed confidence that Pakistan’s accession to BRICS "would benefit the organization greatly."