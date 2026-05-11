Erdogan stresses need to adopt new constitution for Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his call for a new constitution.

"A new, inclusive, libertarian and civilian constitution” would offer an opportunity to strengthen Türkiye’s democracy, he stressed at the 158th anniversary of the Council of State and the Council of State Administrative Justice Day ceremony.

“We will continue to increase our efforts for a fairer judicial system,” Erdoğan said.

Turkey's current constitution was adopted on November 7, 1982. It is the fourth in the republic's history, succeeding those of 1921, 1924, and 1961. Turkey's current constitution underwent its most significant transformation in 2017. The referendum approved 18 amendments that shifted the country from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system.