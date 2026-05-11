Russia hopes for swift resumption of 3 plus 3 platform

Moscow expects the activities of the “3+3” platform to be restored as quickly as possible, Director of the Fourth CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Kalugin said.

Russia remains interested in maintaining contacts within the “3+3” format on the South Caucasus and hopes to see its full-fledged work resume at the earliest opportunity, Kalugin said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat noted that the “3+3” format is important for building cooperation between the countries of the South Caucasus and their immediate neighbours on the principle of “regional responsibility”. He explained that, at the moment, arranging a new ministerial meeting in the “3+3” format has stalled somewhat for objective reasons, including the situation concerning Iran.

“However, there is still an interest in keeping up contacts. We expect the platform’s full-fledged work to resume as soon as possible,” Mikhail Kalugin said.

The Director of the Fourth CIS Department added that the principle of regional responsibility he mentioned entails cooperation on “mutually beneficial and forward-looking projects that serve the interests of all regional players, with decisions taken without external pressure and without an agenda imposed by outside forces.”

The diplomat stressed that, under this principle, there is no room for drawing dividing lines, and the work must not harm any country in the region.

“Only on such a basis can security, economic prosperity, and genuine, lasting peace in the South Caucasus truly be achieved,” Mikhail Kalugin said.

Commenting on the current state of “3+3” cooperation, he highlighted the active preparations for launching an expert track where key issues will be examined, with leading political analysts from the platform’s participating countries, including Georgia, taking part.

The Director of the Fourth CIS Department also underscored that the West, for all its “fine words”, is incapable of performing the role that Russia plays for the South Caucasus in both security and the economy.

“Our interests in the region, meanwhile, are unshakeable,” Mikhail Kalugin said.

The diplomat further recalled that Russia itself is a “Caucasian power”, bound by the closest historical and cultural ties to all the countries of the region. Allied relations have been established with almost all of them. Moreover, Russia is the main or one of the key trading partners of every South Caucasus state.

“Crucial transport arteries run through the region. How processes unfold on the other side of the range largely determines the situation in the North Caucasus. In short, the South Caucasus is vitally important to us,” Mikhail Kalugin said.

Accordingly, he stressed, Russia has an interest in the development of the South Caucasus and in the formation of a “belt of stability and peace” there.

“Whatever contributes to the region’s prosperity also contributes to Russia’s well-being. That is the simple logic behind our actions. Following it, we consistently oppose armed conflicts in the region, support the lifting of blockades, and are vigorously working to build a common architecture of regional connectivity so that every country can benefit from its geographical position,” Mikhail Kalugin said.

The diplomat pointed out that unlocking the economic potential of the South Caucasus countries is above all advantageous for Russia.

He added that this was why, in 2020, President Vladimir Putin personally intervened to end the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and at the same time the foundations of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process were laid.