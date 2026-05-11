US may resume operations in Strait of Hormuz - Trump

Washington may soon resume military operations in the Strait of Hormuz or even take "much more severe" action against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

In an interview with CBS News, the U.S. leader opined that effective control over the Strait of Hormuz is "the only weapon" in Tehran’s arsenal.

"We would have had it open, except that I did the favors for certain countries that asked me not to do it. We would have had it open under Operation Freedom, but we can easily go back to that," Trump said.

When asked whether Washington now intends to act in precisely this manner, given its dissatisfaction with Tehran’s response to new U.S. proposals to end hostilities, the president said: "I don’t know. Either that, or [something] much more severe." He did not go into details.

At the same time, Trump once again lashed out at Iran’s abovementioned response, noting that it was "totally unacceptable." He told CBS News that "it was just a bad proposal, a stupid proposal, actually, done by people that have no clue as to the danger they're in."

When asked if the Iranians were making concessions to the Americans, the U.S. president said: "Yes, for sure, but not nearly enough."