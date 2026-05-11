Iran may raise uranium enrichment to 90 percent

The Iranian parliament will discuss raising uranium enrichment to 90% if the United States and Israel attack again, member of the Iranian parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy Ebrahim Rezaei said.

"If Iran is attacked again, one option would be to enrich uranium to 90%. We will discuss this in parliament," Rezaei said.

On May 11, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran refuses to commit to not developing nuclear weapons. Later, Trump stated that the U.S. might soon resume military operations in the Strait of Hormuz or even take "much more severe" action against Iran.

Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that it is not trying to develop a nuclear bomb. Furthermore, Western intelligence agencies have found no evidence of Iran developing nuclear weapons. The New York Times also confirmed this at the end of January. Additionally, a fatwa (religious edict) issued by the former supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been in effect in Iran since 2003, prohibiting the production of nuclear weapons.