Vestnik Kavkaza

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine explosion in Kalbajar

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine explosion in Kalbajar
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani army servicemen Muhammad Huseynov and Kamil Gaflanov were injured on May 11 after stepping on a mine while performing their official duties in the Kalbajar district, according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The injured servicemen were evacuated to the nearest medical facility.

The servicemen were immediately provided with first aid, and their condition is reported to be stable. They are currently undergoing treatment at a military medical institution.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

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