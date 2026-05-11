Iranian military aircraft may be in Pakistan and Afghanistan - report

Iran may have transferred military and civilian aircraft to Pakistan and Afghanistan to protect them from potential U.S. strikes, CBS News reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, Iranian military aircraft were transferred to the Pakistani Air Force’s Nur Khan base south of Islamabad.

The report noted that an Iranian RC-13, a reconnaissance aircraft based on the C-130 military transport plane, was also sent there.

Sources pointed out that Iran’s Mahan Air airline deployed several aircraft to Kabul shortly before hostilities began, and they remained there after Iran’s airspace closed.

However, due to hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, these aircraft were soon redeployed to the Afghan airport in Herat on the border with Iran.

Meanwhile, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied this information in comments to CBS News.