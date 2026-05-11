Invitation for Trump to visit Moscow remains open

The invitation for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Moscow remains open, and Russian President Vladimir Putin would gladly welcome him, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has affirmed.

"Yes, of course. I have no doubt that the Russian president would be pleased to host his American counterpart in Moscow. He mentions this to him during their phone conversations each time," Peskov said.

At the same time, he noted there has been no progress in organizing a match between the Russian and U.S. national hockey teams.

Peskov was responding to a question about the initiative. During a telephone conversation with Putin last March, Trump expressed support for Putin’s proposal to host hockey matches in the U.S.and Russia, featuring players from Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League and the National Hockey League.

"Trump discussed it, but so far, there has been no advancement. Perhaps this could be very significant and would be a positive step. Such a match could serve as a valuable opportunity for progress in bilateral relations," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that there are currently no clear plans for US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Russia.

"There are no clear plans yet, but we expect this format to continue," Peskov said.

He also noted that Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov is in constant contact with Witkoff: "We are in constant contact with him. Ushakov is in constant contact with him."

Earlier, Ushakov expressed confidence that "sooner or later" Witkoff and Jared Kushner would come to Moscow and that dialogue would continue.

In mid-August 2025, a Russian-U.S. summit took place at a military base near Anchorage, Alaska. The Russian and U.S. leaders held approximately three hours of talks, including a one-on-one meeting in the U.S. president's limousine en route to the main meeting venue and a smaller, three-on-three meeting with aides and foreign ministers present.

Putin and Trump held their last telephone conversation on April 29. The Russian president informed his counterpart of his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the duration of the Victory Day celebrations.