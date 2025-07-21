Kremlin hopes difficult period in relations with Baku to come to end

21 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow hopes that a difficult phase in Russian-Azerbaijani relations will soon come to an end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

First of all, he noted that Russian-Azerbaijani relations are based on a solid foundation - there is a convergence of interests between the two countries, and mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect.

The Kremlin representative specified that Russia and Azerbaijan relations are going through a difficult phase, but Moscow is hopeful they will recover.

"We hope that this period will soon come to an end," Dmitry Peskov said.

The press secretary of the Russian leader also noted that cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan is mutually beneficial.

Peskov emphasized that Moscow considers it important that Russian citizens are respected in Azerbaijan. He recalled that a very large Azerbaijani diaspora lives in Russia. Almost all of the representatives of the diaspora are our law-abiding citizens and enjoy due respect here. Those who violate the laws are held accountable, the Kremlin representative added.

In response to a question regarding a potential lawsuit against Russia, he recalled that investigative actions are currently ongoing.