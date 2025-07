22 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Air Force "struck dozens of terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip" over the past 24 hours, the IDF press service said.

It was noted that among the destroyed facilities, the military listed "booby-trapped buildings," "anti-tank rocket launchers," and "subterranean combat infrastructure" and armed radicals.

On the ground, the divisions continue ground operations against radicals, the press service added.