22 Jul. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tourists have started travelling to Armenia more often, the country's Tourism Committee announced new statistics.

In June 2025, 215,253 people traveled to the republic for tourism, compared to 180,718 in June of the previous year. Thus, the growth in tourist flow reached 19%.

During the first six months of 2025, the majority of tourists came from Russia, accounting for almost 37%. Georgian tourists take second place with 14.4%, while Iranians close the top three with 8.5%.