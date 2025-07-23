РУС ENG

Germany OKs delivery of 40 fighter jets to Türkiye

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The German government has cleared the way for the delivery of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Turkey, the Spiegel magazine reported.

The German Federal Security Council has approved Türkiye's preliminary request for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

Turkey has been in talks on buying Eurofighter Typhoon jets since 2023.

The Eurofighter is produced by a consortium that includes the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Without the approval of the German government, the other partners cannot export it to third countries.

© Photo :Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza
