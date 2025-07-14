Lavrov comments on U.S.-EU trade deal

The trade agreement between the United States and the European Union will cause Europe’s further deindustrialization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Terra Scientia National Educational Youth Forum.

"It is clear that such an approach will lead to the further deindustrialization of Europe, to the outflow of investments from Europe to the United States, and this will be a very strong blow - first of all, to energy prices and the outflow of investments from European industry and European agriculture," Lavrov said.

According to the diplomat, the trade agreements between the US and the EU, "of course, are detrimental to the old continent - this does not require any analysis."

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the U.S. and EU had agreed to the framework of a trade deal that included a baseline tariff rate of 15% on EU goods imported into the U.S.