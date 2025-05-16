Vestnik Kavkaza

New Israeli Ambassador begins work in Azerbaijan

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz.

The envoy has submitted a copy of credentials to the Azerbaijani FM. The sides discussed the dynamics of bilateral and multilateral collaboration between Azerbaijan and Israel, alongside the regional landscape.

The meeting articulated profound apprehension regarding the escalating dynamics in the Middle East landscape and underscored Azerbaijan's advocacy for the instatement of tranquility and equilibrium, alongside its unwavering preparedness to facilitate this initiative.

The Israeli ambassador stressed that he will spare no efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries during his term.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

