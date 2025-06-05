UN Secretary-General urges to support landlocked countries

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the international community to step up efforts to support landlocked countries, according to Turkmenistan’s International Information Center.

"They suffer twice - as developing nations and as countries deprived of access to the sea. This limits their trade opportunities, makes imports more expensive, reduces the competitiveness of exports, and complicates access to international markets," Guterres said

The remarks were made during the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), currently taking place in Turkmenistan.