Aid truck overturns onto crowd in Gaza

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when an aid truck overturned onto the crowds waiting for aid delivery in the central Gaza Strip this morning.

“Twenty people were killed and dozens injured around midnight last night in a truck carrying aid [that] overturned … while hundreds of civilians were waiting for aid,” the report reads.

The Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of forcing truck drivers to take unsafe - previously bombed and non-restored - routes to reach aid distribution centres.