US prepares to deploy 3,000 paratroopers to the Middle East

Thousands American paratroopers will soon be deployed to the Middle East. According to sources, they will participate in the operation against Iran.

The Pentagon intends to deploy nearly 3,000 servicemen from the elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, two US officials informed.

According to them, the paratroopers will participate in the operation against Iran. A written order for the deployment is expected in the coming hours, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A decision on the deployment of ground troops directly to the Islamic Republic has not yet been made.